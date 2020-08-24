SMB leads PBA return to practice

By Waylon Galvez

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria has grouped his 16 players according to their positions as they prepare to restart their training today at the Acropolis gym in Quezon City.

Austria said they divided the 16 active players depending on positions – guards and frontline – into four groups with a trainer each joining these workouts.

“Ayun ang ginawa namin, magkakasama yung guards tapos yung malalaki sila magkaka-group. For now ganun na muna kami, then we’ll see kung papaano sa mga susunod,” said Austria late Sunday.

This is the first time for SMB, and the other 11 PBA teams to return to practice following the cancelation of games and training by league chief Willie Marcial due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first group for SMB players starting at 10 in the morning is Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot and Von Pessumal, followed by the 11 a.m. schedule of Mo Tautuaa, Russel Escoto and Billy Mamaril.

The third batch starting at 12 noon will be Arwind Santos, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Bam Gamalinda and rookie Daniel de Guzman, and the fourth group at 1 p.m. are Chris Ross, Paul Zamar, Gelo Alolino and rookie Wendell Comboy.

Austria said he will handle the first group, chief lieutenant Peter Martin on the second group, Dayong Mendoza for the third group and Boysie Zamar for SMB’s fourth group.

NLEX, on the other hand, will have a mixture of guards, forwards and centers for training at the FCL gym in Xavier Ville in Quezon City.

For the Monday-Wednesday-Friday morning practice, it’s Kiefer Ravena’s group with Asi Taulava, JR Quinahan and Kevin Alas, while in the afternoon are Kyles Lao, Kris Porter, Paul Varilla and Mike Miranda.

For the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday sessions, it’s the group of Cyrus Baguio, Kenneth Ighalo, Philip Paniamogan and Jericho Cruz in the morning while in the afternoon are Raul Soyud, Bong Galanza, rookies Myke Ayonayon and Will McAloney.

Other teams, like Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Rain or Shine, Meralco, and Blackwater are still finalizing their respective schedules in time for their return to practice session today.

