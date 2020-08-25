Abueva still has to go through a process – Marcial

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said there’s still a process that needs to be taken before the indefinite suspension of Phoenix Super LPG star Calvin Abueva is lifted.

Marcial bared in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association that he had a positive discussion last week with Abueva, who said in an episode of Sports Page that he had completed the conditions for his possible reinstatement.

But Marcial also had to make some clarifications to Abueva.

“Sinabi ko sa kanya, may proseso pa na gagawin,” Marcial said. “Ang maganda dito, nagkausap kami. Naiintindihan niya ako, naiintindihan ko siya so maganda to.

The PBA chief, however, refused to give further details.

“Hindi ko lang pwede isiwalat sa inyo kung papaano para sa proteksyon at ikabubuti ng lahat so pasensiya na kayo,” he said.

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, who also appeared in the online forum, then asked Marcial if Abueva already made significant progress.

“Sa akin, pa-ganun na yung nangyayari. May improvement po,” Marcial told Vargas.

Abueva has been out of action since being slapped with an indefinite ban after making a lewd gesture at Ray Parks Jr’s girlfriend Maika Rivera and hitting TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones with a clothesline.

He later made a public apology before taking part in several outreach activities, a drug test and six psychological therapy sessions.

