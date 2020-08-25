Capiz governor contracts COVID-19

ILOILO CITY — Governor Esteban Evan Contreras II of Capiz province has become the first major local government official in Western Visayas region to be infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I would like to officially announce that I tested positive. I am asymptomatic as of this time,” said Contreras in a Monday evening address that was streamed live on the provincial government’s Facebook page.

The neophyte governor disclosed he was tested Sunday after two staff assigned at his office were found to be COVID-19 positives.

With the latest development, Contreras gave a directive to the Capiz COVID-19 Task Force to isolate those had contact with him since August 19.

“Please quarantine and isolate yourselves while you have to be willing to subject yourselves to swab tests to be conducted by the Provincial Health Office,” Contreras pleaded.

This includes his direct staff, people working at the Provincial Capitol and the general public he engaged with over the past week.

“While I will be under strict home quarantine, I will still be handling administration and governance of the province,” Contreras emphasized.

“I am in close coordination with doctors and I will undergo necessary clinical protocols,” he added. (Tara Yap)

