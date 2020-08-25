Giannis, Bucks take 3-1 lead; Sixers coach sacked

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Khris Middleton added 18 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks dominated late to down the Orlando Magic 121-106 in the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The Bucks, owners of the best record in the regular season, took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series, with game five on Wednesday in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, florida.

The underdog Magic, who stunned the Bucks in game one, kept it close through three quarters.

But Milwaukee, up 84-81 heading into the final frame, erupted for an 18-3 scoring run to seize control.

Orlando responded with a run of their own to trim the deficit to seven points with 4:02 remaining, but could get no closer.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo added 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who are trying to win their first NBA title since 1971.

Wesley Matthews scored 12 points and Brook Lopez 10 for Milwaukee.

Middleton, who averaged just 11 points per game in the first three playoff games on 12-of-37 shooting, said his teammates told him to shoot more.

“At times I am too unselfish, so I have to force the issue,” Middleton said. “Giannis told just to me be aggressive and that is what I tried to do.”

The Magic, still without key contributors Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba, were led by 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Vucevic.

Markelle Fultz added 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Magic who made 18 three-pointers.

“To start the fourth we went through a dry spell offensively and we didn’t execute well,” Vucevic said. “It’s tough when you play well for three quarters. You have to be able to execute and make shots and we didn’t.”

76ERS COACH FIRED

The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown on Monday, just one day after the team was swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s quarantine bubble.

Brown compiled a 221-344 record in seven seasons at the helm of the Eastern Conference franchise. He took the team to the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” said general manager Elton Brand.

“He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances.

“Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”

