Jimmy Bondoc to lead tribute concert for President Duterte

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

A group of performers led by Jimmy Bondoc will hold an online concert dedicated to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Bondoc, a staunch supporter of the Duterte administration, said they came up with the idea seeing the President’s tireless effort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer announced the show and its initial lineup over the weekend, through a Facebook video from NDM Studios.

The concert titled “Singing for the President” will be held on Aug. 30 starting at 2 p.m.

“Mahal naming Pangulong Duterte, gusto po namin kayo aniyayahan panoorin ang aming online concert para sa inyo. We just want to sing for you,” he told Duterte.

“To be honest, you look very tired. Kami po ay nasasaktan para sa inyo, so we want to sing for you, just like the good old days.”

Explaining the show’s schedule, Bondoc told the President, “Dahil

alam namin ‘pag Sunday, kahit paano, baka kayo po ay nagpapahinga sa bahay.”

Bondoc said that the performers who’ve confirmed so far are Dulce, Chad Borja, Mocha Uson, Njel de Mesa, Paolo Santos, Thor Dulay, Arnell Ignacio, and Moymoy Palaboy, according to Bondoc.

Referring to workers in the music industry in general, Bondoc said, addressing Duterte: “Kahit sila po ay pagod na pagod na, alam po namin na mas pagod kayo. It really shows. And we just want to sing for you.”

Bondoc called on “ka-DDS,” to spread the word about the show.

“Kantahan naman natin si Pangulo. He looks very tired. And I think kahit paano, we can serve him, and serve the country in our small way through music, and to bring peace and love again to social media.”

