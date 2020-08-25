Joshua Garcia now a vlogger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Joshua Garcia is the latest celebrity to try hand at vlogging.

The actor launched his YouTube channel on Aug. 24. For his first vlog, Joshua shared highlights of the birthday celebration of his nephew, Sky.

He also featured a surprise for his sister, Lorenza, who will soon go back to school. Joshua gave her a MacBook unit to help her prepare for her online classes.

Joshua joins the growing number of local celebrities who have gone into vlogging, such as his former onscreen partner and girlfriend Julia Barretto, Vice Ganda, Judy Ann Santos, Toni and Alex Gonzaga, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Erich Gonzales, and Liza Soberano.

As of writing, Joshua has nearly 8,000 subscribers.

The 22-year-old actor is gearing up for his first solo movie “Ang Mga Kaibigan Ni Mama Susan.”

comments