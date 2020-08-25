Nurse dies in hit-and-run incident

A 23-year-old nurse riding a bicycle died Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident in dimly lit area in Ermita, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Renz Jayson Perez, resident of Barangay 14 in Tondo, Manila.

With the current limitations on mass transportation amid the general community quarantine (GCQ), Perez had been using a newly bought mountain bike to get to and from work.

A witness told the police that he was riding his motorcycle along Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila at around 7 p.m. when he saw the victim at the corner of Maria Orosa Street.

Perez was reportedly seen rolling on the ground, presumably after being hit by a speeding pick-up truck that sped off towards Delpan Bridge.

The victim was rushed by responders of Philippine Red Cross to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. (Minka Tiangco)

