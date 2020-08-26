10 Manila businesses face tax raps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JUN RAMIREZ

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed Wednesday tax evasion cases worth more than P1 billion against 10 Manila businesses for alleged refusal to pay their debts.

In separate complaints filed before the Department of Justice, Revenue Deputy Commissioner for Legal Service Marissa Cabreros identified the respondents as Aurg Corporation of Tondo; Best Electrical Automation Controls of Sta. Cruz; Kenomax Great Enterprises of Sta. Ana; Joberlene Corporation of Tondo.

Poly-Agro Products Corporation of Sta. Cruz; Perima Multi-Sales of Binondo; Trademaster Plus Industries of Malate; Polystructure Trading of Paco.

Also charged with the same offense were Sonny Brum Escal of Jei Industrial Engineering of Tondo and business owner Josie Barbara Casilang of Sampaloc.

Included in the charge sheets were key officers of the companies mostly president and treasurer.

Manila Revenue Regional Director Jethro Sabariago recommended the filing of the criminal complaints after the accused ignored notices to settle the accounts incurred in 2015 and prior years.

The highest deficiency tax assessment of P526 million was slapped against Kenomax, followed by Perima and Joberlene, P368 million and P218 million, respectively. (Jun Ramirez)

comments