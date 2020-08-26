15 victims of online sexual exploitation rescued in Surigao

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

Fifteen victims of online sexual exploitation were rescued and five persons involved were arrested by authorities in Surigao del Sur, the Inter-Agency Council Trafficking (IACAT) reported Wednesday.

The IACAT said operations were conducted in two separate areas in Bislig City last Aug. 20 by police in coordination with the Department of Justice’s Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Force 13, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Implementing warrants to search, seize and examine computer data (WSSECD), the IACAT said the operations resulted in the arrest of five women.

Authorities also rescued 15 online sexual exploitation victims including 13 minors.

“The case started from a tip from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (Picacc), wherein they referred an online sexual exploitation of children (Osec) case involving an Australian national, who was arrested for child exploitation related offences in Australia,” the IACAT said in a statement.

“The Australian investigation identified links between the accused and suspected Osec facilitators from the Philippines,” it added.

The five suspects will be charged for violating Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 10364, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012; RA 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act in relation to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; and RA 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Act in relation to the Anti-Child Labor Act. (Jeffrey Damicog)

