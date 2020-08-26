ASG sub-leader arrested in Sibugay province

BY NONOY E LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A sub-leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) involved in kidnapping and beheading of a rice trader in 2009 was arrested by police operatives before sunrise Wednesday in Mabuhay, Sibugay province.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director Brig. Gen. Jesus D. Cambay Jr. identified the ASG sub-leader as Jamiul Nassalon, who is also known as Ustadz Amih, Harris, Abu Janar and Jamih.

Cambay said Nassalon was responsible in the kidnapping and beheading of Doroteo Gonzales, a rice and grains trader and resident of Buenavista in this city.

Nassalon was arrested by police operatives at his hideout located in Barangay Caliran at 5:30 a.m.

Nassalon was facing charges for serious illegal detention with ransom with no bail bond recommended.

He was also facing charges for multiple attempted murder with a recommended bail bond of P120,000 for his temporary liberty.

He is now under the custody of RIU9, PNP IG prior turned-over to the court concerned. (Nonoy E Lacson)

