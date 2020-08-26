Giannis named NBA defensive player of the year

LOS ANGELES (AFP) –Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out runner-up Anthony Davis to win the NBA’s defensive player of the year award on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting from a group of 100 sports journalists.

“His commitment to defending and his commitment to winning is beyond incredible,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He impacts the game with his blocked shots, his rebounding, his ability to guard all five positions … his talent is beyond special.”

Power forward Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers was well behind in second with 200 points. Antetokounmpo finished second last year.

Antetokounmpo joins Sidney Moncrief (1982-83 and 1983-84) as the only Bucks players to win the award.

