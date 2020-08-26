Guevarra: No replacement yet for PhilHealth chief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG * VANNE TERRAZOLA

Malacanang has yet to find a replacement for Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed this on Wednesday after learning that Morales has declared his intention to submit his resignation.

“Our immediate and urgent concern at the moment is to find a worthy replacement for him,” Guevarra said.

The beleaguered PhilHealth chief is currently on leave at the advice of his doctor due to ongoing chemotherapy for his lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes.

Morales has been under close scrutiny over numerous allegations of corruption taking place at the state-run insurer.

During a meeting with Cabinet members in Davao City last Monday, President Duterte expressed believe that Morales should step down because of his health condition.

“The President took note last night of Morales’ on-and-off health situation, and stated that it would be best for the latter and for PhilHealth to give up his post during these critical times for the agency,” Guevarra previously revealed.

“ES Medialdea (Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea) added that he had talked earlier to Morales, and that the latter said he would understand if he had to be replaced,” he added.

Guevarra formed the Task Force PhiHealth last Aug. 7 pursuant to the directive of Duterte who wanted the government corporation investigated over corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto III has lauded Morales for President Duterte’s order for him to step down amid the controversies in the agency.

After Duterte’s reported request for him to quit his post, Morales said in an interview on Wednesday that he will submit his resignation letter within the day. He also thanked Duterte for trusting him to lead the government-run corporation.

“[It is a] Correct move. Follow your Commander-in-chief,” Sotto said in a text message sent to reporters following the retired general’s announcement.

Sotto said Morales’ resignation, however, does not spare him from the liabilities in the alleged irregularities that have been happening in PhilHealth.

“[There are] No sacred cows!” said the Senate chief, who led the chamber’s investigation on reports of widespread corruption in the agency.

Asked specifically on the Senate’s findings about Morales, he replied: “Tip: Lahat sapul (All are hit).”

“Wait for my report,” he added. (Jeffrey Damicog, Vanne Terrazola)

comments