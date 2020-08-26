Laguna bubble safe for players – Vargas

BY JONAS TERRADO

TNT KaTropa believes the Laguna bubble will be a good way to assure the safety of its players even as it hopes to give the PBA an idea if the setup can work as far as plans for the resumption of the season is concerned.

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, who represents the KaTropa, said that while the league will do its own evaluation, his team is willing enough to share their experience once the 20-day bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba has concluded.

“I think the PBA will do its own look and see so they will make their own determination,” Vargas said in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Because nandun na kami, we can probably share our experiences.”

The KaTropa are the only team to opt for a bubble setup which began Wednesday, hoping that it would help prevent their players from getting infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“We think it’s safer to have a bubble kasi yung mga players hindi na lalabas at magkasama sila, hindi katulad ng iba na pagkatapos ng gym, ewan ko kung maliligo pa sila dun or sa bahay na lang tas they’ll travel to their respective homes and travel back,” Vargas said.

“So there are certain risks there. Baka malihis, pumunta sa ibang lugar. We think that staying together has many benefits,” Vargas added.

Vargas has told team manager Gabby Cui that only one person is allowed to stay per room in order for the KaTropa as part of the health protocols inside the Inspire venue.

TNT will also practice the practice protocols that will be split into sessions composed of four players, a trainer and a safety officer each.

“It is safer from a health standpoint as long as the protocols are there and properly advised, and the PBA has shown that it is possible to do that,” said Vargas, who also believes that TNT could develop better chemistry moving forward.

“It would create better camaraderie by staying together, and they’ll be able to stay together. Yung iba nasa weight room, yung iba nasa court on a controlled basis,” he said.

