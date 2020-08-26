Manhunt launched vs killers of town cop chief

BY AARON RECUENCO

National police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa ordered on Wednesday a manhunt against the gunmen who shot dead the chief of police of Carmen town of Cotabato during a pursuit operation in the area on Tuesday.

Gamboa said making those responsible accountable for their criminal activity is a justice served not only for Police Maj. Joan Resurreccion but also to the other victims that include an Indian businessman whom the group robbed and shot dead on the same day.

Resurrecion, the chief of police of Carmen town, was leading the pursuit against a group of robbers who killed 25-year old Loveprecth Singh Brar in Carmen town on Tuesday when the suspects started shooting at the pursuing cops.

The official was hit and was declared dead in the hospital.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of Police Major Resurreccion and I assure the surviving kin that they will receive all PNP benefits due him,” said Gamboa.

The surviving kin of Resurreccion will receive P250,000.00 from the President’s Social Fund; between P141,000.00 up to P181,000.00 as Special Financial Assistance (SFA) from the PNP; burial benefits worth P50,000.00; and P200,000.00 gratuity from the National Police Commission.

“This is an unfortunate day for us in the law enforcement service but their legacy as PNP’s modern day heroes will always be remembered,” said Gamboa.

The death of Resurreccion came a day after a member of elite Special Action Force (SAF), Police Senior Master Sgt. Joe Michael Langbi, died during the twin bombings in Jolo. (Aaron Recuenco)

