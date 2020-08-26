Marikina sting nets P34-M shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO A. CHAVEZ

Some five kilos of suspected shabu worth P34 million were seized from two suspects in a buy-bust operation in Marikina City Wednesday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced.

The suspects were identified as Alyssa Marie Merdegia, 22, and Ricky Macabandang, both of Barangay Tumana.

PDEA-National Capital Region (NCR) Director III Adiran Alvarino said the operation was carried out by anti-narcotics authorities from the police, military and PDEA at around 10:05 a.m. in front of a supermarket on Paliparan St. in Barangay Concepcion 1.

He said the movements of the suspects were closely monitored for more than a month that led to their arrest.

Aside from the surveillance, Alvarino pointed out that the “Isumbong mo kay Wilkins (Tell it to Wilkins)’’ program in reference to PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva is a valuable asset in the arrest of the suspects.

A brainchild of Villanueva, the program calls for the public’s active participation in reporting any illegal drug activities in the community to proper authorities.

The operating units involved in the arrest of the suspects were the PDEA Regional Enforcement Teams 1 and 2, PDEA-NCR, Eastern Police District, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Marikina City police. (Chito A. Chavez)

comments