Navotas City launches ‘cash for work’ program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The local government of Navotas City has launched a “cash for work” program in a bid to help the residents tide over the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

A total of 1,500 workers, mostly drivers and indigent residents, will be hired by the local government to do various works such as barangay clean-up, urban gardening, tree planting, and other climate change mitigation and adaptation-related activities.

They will then receive P4,050 after 10 days of work.

“Many lost their jobs due to business closure or downsizing. That is why we look for ways to lessen the impact of the crisis in our city and on our people,” Mayor Toby Tiangco said in a statement.

The local government said that residents aged 22 to 59, except for pregnant women, are qualified to apply for the program until Friday, Aug. 28.

On the other hand, another initiative set by the local government to financially help residents is the distribution of calamity cash assistance to special education (SPED) students.

comments