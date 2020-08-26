Pacquiao will do good as PH president – Arum

By JONAS TERRADO

Bob Arum once again fueled talks surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s political future, saying that the ring icon-turned senator will do good if he becomes president.

Speaking on the show KO Boxing Show in Australia, Arum quickly cut off host Peter Maniatis, who said that “If Donald Trump can be president of America, Manny Pacquiao can definitely be the president of the Philippines.”

“Wait a second, you’re talking about a scoundrel in Donald Trump who shouldn’t be the president of anything, much less the United States,” Arum told Maniatis on Tuesday.

“Manny Pacquiao is a good, decent person who really relates to the people and he would be a splendid president in the Philippines. I wouldn’t put those guys, Trump and Manny, in the same sentence,” added the Top Rank CEO.

Arum for years has been supportive of the possibility of Pacquiao running for the highest office in the land.

The 88-year-old caused a stir last June, claiming that Pacquiao had confirmed his plans to run in 2022 during a Zoom meeting.

That prompted Pacquiao to issue a denial, adding that he and Arum only discussed the possibility of facing unbeaten welterweight Terence Crawford.

Freddie Roach also said that his long-time pupil plans to have two more fights before focusing on the presidency.

