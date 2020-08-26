Public warned vs use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin

BY ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health (DoH) cautioned the public and medical professionals against the use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to prevent or treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I just want to warn those people who are giving these off label drugs. Tinatawag natin na off-label sya kasi prinoduce sya for another purpose,” said DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press briefing.

Vergeire said that there is still no scientific proof that the Ivermectin can be used as a prevention or treatment for COVID-19, although international experts are still studying if it can be used as one.

“I’m just warning those doctors who are doing this without undertaking or undergoing the regulatory process kasi ito po ay maaring makasama sa mga kababayan natin na binibigyan natin. Wala pa naman po tayong sapat na ebidensya na itong ivermectin ay maaring gamitin para sa COVID-19,” said Vergeire.

“Hindi po dapat tayo sumusubok ng ganito hanggang hindi po tayo nagkakaroon ng approval ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration) at saka ng Ethics Review Board,” she added.

“So, we give this ivermectins for some parasitic worms and ito po ay pwede din ibigay sa mga external parasites katulad ng mga head lice ‘yung kuto at saka may mga skin conditions din,” she noted.

“Ito pong ivermectin na ginawa sa ibang bansa na study, it was done in vitro. Pag sinabi po nating in vitro study, sa laboratories po ginawa, ginagamit palang doon sa mga petri dish – ‘yung ating mga preparatory agents – nasa test tube, nasa petri dish,” she explained.

