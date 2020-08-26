Some PBA teams resume practice minus key players

By Waylon Galvez

As the 12 PBA teams resumed practice session, a few teams were without key players, notably James Yap and Kris Rosales of Rain or Shine, and Mav Ahanmisi of Alaska.

The three are set to return to the country, since Yap is still in Italy, while Rosales and Ahanmisi are still in the US.

Alaska was also without Sonny Thoss, whose status remains uncertain after expressing his intentions to retire at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup, which only had one game after the games were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid March.

“He’s unsure to be honest,” said Alaska mentor Jeff Cariaso when he appeared on The Chasedown over the weekend on CIGNAL TV’s One PH channel. “He’s unsure on what he wants to do.”

“I would still have to discuss with him and see what his final answer would be. Honestly… it’s still up in the air if he would join if ever we’ll have a conference.”

Like all the 11 teams, Alaska returned to ‘small group’ practice sessions starting Tuesday at the Gatorade Hoops Gym in Mandaluyong City, and Thoss was not part of the training.

Cariaso said he hopes it’s only for the first two weeks.

“We’ll explain to Sonny how things are, but he’s expected not to join. But of course he’s always welcome,” said Cariaso, who is on his second season with the team after he replaced Alex Compton.

A three-time champion and a 12-time All-Star, the 38-year-old Thoss signified his desire to retire as he told Cariaso that the Philippine Cup would be his last with the franchise that selected him fifth overall in 2004 Rookie Draft.

“I asked him to stay (for one season), but he promised just one conference. His presence would help the guys, like Abu (Tratter) and the rookies,” said Cariaso, who once played with Thoss.

Yap, on the other hand, is flying back to the country Sept. 2 from Italy, and coach Caloy Garcia said he expects the former two-time league MVP to be in shape when he joins the team practice.

“That’s what I know, pabalik na si James. Nag-uusap naman kami, sabi niya nakakapag-workout naman siya. So same with Kris, we expect them to be ready when they return to practice,” said Garcia.

