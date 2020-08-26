UST athletic director steps down due to Sorsogon bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Fr Jannel Abogado OP has resigned from his post as athletic director of the University of Santo Tomas in light of the controversy involving its men’s basketball team.

Sources confirmed this development Wednesday morning hours before the Joint Administrative Order Group and UAAP officials convened anew to tackle the reported unauthorized training bubble held in Sorsogon.

Abogado, who has been UST-Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director since 2017, filed his resignation on Tuesday and was accepted by the school administration.

Fr Ermito De Sagun, who happens to be Abogado’s predecessor, is set to take over the reign but the school has yet to make it official.

UST is in hot water after video footage of its men’s basketball team practicing surfaced online last week.

The practice was a clear violation of health protocols in this time of pandemic.

The school has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter and report it to the UAAP, which in turn will submit the findings to the JAO Group in this afternoon’s meeting.

comments