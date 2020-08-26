UST controversy rages on; athletics director quits

By Kristel Satumbaga

Controversy involving University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team continued to rage on Wednesday after former skipper CJ Cansino released screenshots of their online group chat discussing their situation in the reported training bubble in Sorsogon.

In his Twitter account, Cansino showed members of the team expressing their grievances on the state of their training camp, particularly the food being prepared for them.

It appeared that Cansino, who transferred to University of the Philippines a day after he was removed from the squad last week, initiated the group chat to share their situation to their parents and guardians.

“Hindi po namin nagugustuhan yung food dito at konti lang kasi kaya yung iba sa amin umo-order ng fast food kaso ang problema, nung nagkasakit yung iba sa amin, sa amin sinisisi kung bakit kami nagkakasakit pero sa tingin namin dahil sa luto nila dahil puro pork at mamantika,” Cansino wrote in the group chat.

Several players backed Cansino’s claim, including Brent Paraiso, Bismarck Lina and Ira Batalier.

“Tsaka po yung bigay ng food sobrang sakto lang po. Never po naging sobra yung ulam na binibigay samin. Tapos sobrang dami po natitira na ulam sa kanila, pero di binibigay samin,” Paraiso wrote.

“Sabi po samin ng nagluluto dito, bago pa daw kami pumunta dito, maysakit na daw kami,” Batallier wrote.

Even Soulemane Chabi Yo wanted to leave the training camp, saying he “was not happy for all this.”

“For me, even if can go back to Manila now, I’m ready. But if not yet pa, basta uwi na tayo after two to three months maximum,” Chabi Yo wrote.

“Stress po, tapos pag nagkakasakit po kami ditto, wala pojng nag-aalaga. Sarili lang namin katulong pag nagkakasakit po,” Rhenz Abando wrote.

Cansino’s posts went viral on social media while the Joint Administrative Order Group and UAAP officials are meeting to update on UST’s internal probe of the training bubble in Capuy, Sorsogon, which is a breach of health protocols during the pandemic.

ATHLETICS DIRECTOR QUITS

Meantime, Fr Jannel Abogado OP has resigned from his post as athletic director of the University of Santo Tomas in light of the controversy involving its men’s basketball team.

Abogado, who has been UST-Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director since 2017, filed his resignation on Tuesday and was accepted by the school administration.

Fr Ermito De Sagun, who happens to be Abogado’s predecessor, is set to take over the reign but the school has yet to make it official.

CHED JOINS PROBE

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is now part of the group probing the controversy.

CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera and Executive Directory Atty Cindy Jaro joined Wednesday’s meeting in an effort to find the truth.

UST reportedly concluded its internal investigation on the alleged unauthorized training bubble and is expected to submit their findings to the UAAP today.

