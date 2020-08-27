2 drug suspects in Cebu shootouts

CEBU CITY — Two drug suspects were killed after shooting it out with police operatives in separate operations Wednesday.

In Cebu City, a man wanted for illegal drug charges was killed after he allegedly fired at police operatives who tried to serve an arrest warrant against him in Barangay Apas past 8 p.m.

Police identified the fatality as Michael Bayaton, who wanted for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The drug suspect was hit during the exchange of gunfire. He was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center where he was declared dead by the attending physician.

Police Lt. Jovit Culaway said they recovered from the man an Uzi sub-machine gun and a .45 caliber pistol.

In Argao town, southern Cebu, Sherwin Joshua Noval, 42, was killed after he also shot it out with police following a buy-bust operation.

Police said Noval, a high-value individual, transacted with a poseur-buyer in Barangay Cansuje around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said it was Noval who fired first using a .38 revolver when he noticed the presence of police.

The man was declared dead when he was taken to the town’s hospital.

Seized from the man’s were at least 20 sachets of suspected shabu worthP20,400.(Calvin D. Cordova)

