Big-time pusher killed in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — An alleged big-time drug pusher was killed in a shootout with police during a buy-bust operation involving some P765,000 worth of shabu in the town of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 11 identified the slain suspect as

Allan Bagna-An, 38, a resident of Trento, Agusan del Sur.

In its report, PDEA 11 said the operation was launched last August 26, around 1:30 p.m. at Purok 2, Barangay Dalawinon.

During the operation, Bagna-An sensed that he was transacting with anti-narcotics operatives, prompting him to pull out his .38-caliber revolver and fire at authorities. The law enforcers retaliated and hit Bagna-An.

The operatives rushed the suspect to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

The agents recovered from the suspect 51 grams of shabu and the gun. (Armando Fenequito Jr.)

