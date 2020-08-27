Namesakes

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

There are namesakes in showbiz, stars and other celebrities sharing the same names.

Let’s start with Gloria Romero, movie queen, and Miss Universe Gloria Diaz. Another queen is Gloria Sevilla of Visayan movies. And Gloria Selga of singing fame.

Aside from the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano, there are others, Morales, Mutya ng Pilipinas, and Laxa, mother of Donny Pangilinan.

Susan Roces has several namesakes: the legendary beauty Susan Magalona, sister of Pancho. Plus singers Salcedo and De la Victoria.

In all probability, Teresa Loyzaga was named after the great Spanish saint Teresa de Avila. For that matter, all the other Teresas in this world, including Mother Teresa.

*

More namesakes:

Carmen Rosales, Soriano, Pateña, Camacho, Periña.

Perla Bautista, Adea, Soliman.

Regine Velasquez, Tolentino.

Gina Pareño, Alajar, Stuart, Laforteza.

Cielito Legazpi, Del Mundo.

Pia Wurtzbach, Pilapil, Arroyo.

Vilma Santos, Valera, Vitug

Nora Aunor, Dy, Madrid.

Imelda Papin, Ilanan.

Marissa Delgado, Del Mar. Ybañes.

Cynthia Zamora, Garcia.

Margie Moran, Tanquintic.

Mila de Sol, Nimfa.

Della Razon, Dolor.

Eva Darren, Montes, Vibar.

Rossana Roces, Ortiz, Marquez.

Jean Saburit, Lopez.

Yolanda Guevarra, Marquez.

Gretchen Barretto, Fullido, Ho.

Some of the names are not familiar to young readers. But that’s part of the namesakes “game.” Guess and discover who they are.

