Nurse caught selling shabu

CEBU CITY—A registered nurse who is also a graduate of medicine was arrested after he was caught allegedly selling shabu on Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Labangon here.

Police said depression may have driven 31-year-old Jan Canillas Grado to peddle illegal drugs.

Police Maj. Elisandro Quijano, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said that according to the information they gathered, the man started selling illegal drugs after he flunked a licensure examination for doctors.

Police said recovered from the possession of the suspect, a resident of Route II Honeyville Subdivision in Barangay Quiot, were 22 packs of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P87,100. (Calvin D. Cordova)

