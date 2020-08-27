P2-M shabu seized inside Marikina home

Police seized over P2 million worth of shabu from an alleged drug peddler out on bail and his three other cohorts inside his house in Marikina City on Tuesday night.

Marikina Police chief Col. Restituto Arcanghel identified the suspects as Noel Del Rosario, 33 ; Sonny Boy Manalili, 32; Ariel San Pascual ,38 and Jherelyn Saceda , 34 . All of them are residents of Barangay Malanday, Marikina.

Around 9:40 p.m., a team led by Marikina Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit Capt. Fernildo de Castro transacted with the suspects inside the house of Del Rosario located on Carnation St. in Libis Bulelak in Barangay Malanday.

After an undercover policeman handed the marked money to the suspects, other policemen barged into the house of the Del Rosarid and apprehended him and his cohorts.

Seized inside the house of Del Rosario were at least 340 grams of suspected shabu and various drug paraphernalia.

Police said the suspected shabu has a street value of P2,312, 000.

The buy-bust, according to De Castro, was conducted after weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering of the Marikina Police.

Marikina Police said Del Rosario just got out of jail few months ago as he was earlier arrested for drug charges.

All the suspects are currently detained at the Marikina Police Custodial Facility. (Jel Santos)

