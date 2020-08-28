Gamboa shuffles 5 PNP officials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

General Archie Francisco Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, has ordered the reassignment of three generals and two colonels effective Friday.

Gamboa said the movement in the top posts was prompted by the retirement of Police Major General Ramon Rafael, the director of the National Police Training Institute (NPTI).

In a General Order dated Wednesday, Gamboa assigned Brigadier General Alfred Corpus to lead the NPTI.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Daway replaced Corpus as director of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO) in Western Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. succeeded Daway as director of the Finance Service (FS) after his six month-stint as the chief of the PNP Health Service (HS).

Police Colonel Arthur Cabalona becomes the chief of the PNP-HS in an acting capacity. He was previously assigned at the Directorate for Comptrollership.

Lastly, Police Colonel Arcadio Jamora Jr. was reassigned from the Explosive Ordnance Division and Canine Group (EOD/K9) to DIPO Northern Luzon as its acting executive officer. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments