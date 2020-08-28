P3.4-M shabu seized Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY — Packs of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million were seized Thursday night when anti-narcotics agents arrested a high-value target in Barangay Kasambagan here.

Nel Sidra Mayor, 46, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by agents of Region 7’s Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Police Drug Enforcement Group.

Seized from the suspect were 57 plastic packs containing suspected shabu.

The PDEA 7 said the suspect was capable of selling 300 to 500 grams of shabu in different barangays in the city.

The suspect’s alleged illegal activities were reported by netizens to “Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins” Facebook page. (Calvin D. Cordova)

