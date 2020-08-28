Teacher robbed, killed in Negros

BACOLOD CITY – A 55-year-old teacher was killed by two robbers inside her house at Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Cecelia Adorador, 55, an elementary teacher.

Lt. Alfred Mansoy, deputy chief of Himamaylan City Police Station, said Adorador was asleep in her room when the two robbers sneaked into her house

through the sliding window on the second floor.

The robbers then searched for some valuables until they entered the victim’s room, where they reportedly hit her head with a dumbbell, killing her, Mansoy said.

Mansoy said the victim’s nephew discovered the body of his aunt when he noticed that she was not able to go out of the house that day.

The robbers allegedly carted away cash and other valuables, but police have yet to determine the value of the stolen items, Mansoy said.

He said they already have two persons of interest, but they need witnesses to help them identify the real perpetrators. (Glazyl Masculino)

