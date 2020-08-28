To meet the bridegroom

Gospel • Mt 25:1-13

*

Jesus told his disciples this parable: “The Kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Five of them were foolish and five were wise. The foolish ones, when taking their lamps, brought no oil with them, but the wise brought flasks of oil with their lamps. Since the bridegroom was long delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep. At midnight, there was a cry, ‘Behold, the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!’ Then all those virgins got up and trimmed their lamps. The foolish ones said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil, for our lamps are going out.’ But the wise ones replied, ‘No, for there may not be enough for us and you. Go instead to the merchants and buy some for yourselves.’ While they went off to buy it, the bridegroom came and those who were ready went into the wedding feast with him. Then the door was locked. Afterwards the other virgins came and said, ‘Lord, Lord, open the door for us!’ But he said in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, I do not know you.’ Therefore, stay awake, for you know neither the day nor the hour.”

*

In the parable of the Ten Virgins, Jesus shows that he is truly engaged with the normal run of Jewish society. Jesus was a guest at the wedding in Cana together with his mother Mary. He knew the elaborate preparation required for a wedding and the long hours of waiting involved. Jesus relates this period of waiting to our own sojourn on earth. God decides on the time we will spend on earth, but God leaves us free to decide on how we spend the time given to us. We can spend it wisely, like the five wise virgins who bring enough oil to keep their lamps burning brightly, or foolishly, like the five foolish virgins who do not bring enough oil. In this parable, “oil” refers to a life of holiness, our honest effort at living Jesus’ teachings on a daily basis. On the last day, we are judged to have followed Jesus closely or not.

