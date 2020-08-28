Village chief in Zoom sex scandal not yet off the hook

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday clarified that controversial Barangay Captain Jesus Estil is not yet off the hook even after he resigned from his post over his viral sex scandal.

DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the barangay captain of Fatima Dos in Dasmariñas City, Cavite can still be facing administrative charges.

Malaya said the village chief can no longer be suspended or relieved, but a fine or disqualification from holding public office may be imposed against him.

Malaya stressed that “resignation does not extinguish his administrative liability since the act was done while he was in office’’.

He also noted the DILG is yet to receive Estil’s resignation.

On Thursday, the DILG conducted a probe on the alleged viral video showing Estil and a barangay treasurer having sex via Zoom.

Estil and the barangay treasurer were put on a bad spot after their supposed Zoom meeting regarding the barangay’s plans for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led them into a sex show which was aired through the virtual platform.

Malaya described the supposed act as “appalling and disturbing because it goes against public morals and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees’’.

Under the leadership of DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año, Malaya emphasized that “he does not condone nor tolerate such obscene behavior of any local government official who is expected to conduct himself in a manner befitting his public office’’.

Malaya noted that public officials are expected to display the highest moral and ethical standard as mandated by Republic Act No. 6713 also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. (Chito Chavez)

