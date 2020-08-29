16 more cops in E. Visayas test COVID-19 positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN CITY – The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO8) has confirmed that 16 police officers have been infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel in Eastern Visayas to 20.

Lt. Col. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, Regional Public Information officer, said the 16 fresh cases came from schooling in Laguna, Ormoc City Police Office (OCPO), Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO), Samar Provincial Police Office (SPPO), Catbalogan City Police Station, and Ormoc City Police Station 2.

“As frontliners, they are vulnerable to the virus, while the COVID-19 cases in Ormoc are being investigated,” she explained.

At least 6 police officers in OCPO and another augment in Ormoc City Police Station 2 have been infected by the dreaded virus.

Of the 16 fresh cases, only two have flu-like symptoms, including diarrhea, loss of appetite and sense of smell, and difficulty in breathing.

“They are all in isolation provided by the local government units (LGUs). They are also closely monitored by the Regional Health Service 8 (RHS 8),” she added.

Meanwhile, PRO8 has also reported 4 recoveries who are now back in their respective posts.

comments