Bulacan governor tests positive for COVID-19

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – Governor Daniel R. Fernando announced Saturday he tested positive for coronavirus and is now in isolation.

The actor-turned politician said his real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) result showed he is asymptomatic on Friday.

The governor, however, appeared to be in high spirits, claiming he experienced no symptoms over the past 24 hours.

Face-to-face interaction with the public will be temporarily suspended for the next two weeks.

Fernando could have been exposed to a fellow public official in official functions who was later found out positive for the virus.

“I took the initiative to have myself tested after the close contact with a said local official. Let us be mindful that even world leaders and top government officials have been infected with the virus, as it spares no one and is a disrespected of individuals, whoever they are. I, therefore call on everyone to act responsibly and continue to observe health standards and protocols to save lives.” Governor Fernando said.

The Governor also immediately directed strict contact tracing to identify people he had come into close contact and called on those who are experiencing symptoms to reach out to the Provincial Health Office for the implementation of proper testing protocols.

He once again reminded everyone to continue to practice health protocols including wearing of face masks and face shields, maintaining one-meter distance, frequent hand washing, and staying at home as much as possible because these little things can do so much to avoid contracting the virus.

Despite his status, Fernando assured Bulakenyos of unhampered delivery of basic services. (Freddie Velez)

