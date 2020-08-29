Go says Rody plans to visit blast victims

DAVAO CITY – Sen. Bong Go said Friday that President Duterte plans to visit victims of the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu before returning to Manila.

Go said he will accompany the President who will personally express his condolences to the families of the victims of the gruesome incident last Aug. 24 that killed 14 persons and wounded 75 others.

He said Duterte wanted to boost the morale of the soldiers in the province, especially because some of their comrades were killed in the bombing.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ‘yung digmaan doon, giyera laban sa mga terorista kaya kailangan nating ipakita sa kanila na nandiyan lang gobyerno (The war their against terrorism continues there. That’s why we need to show that the government is behind our soldiers) to support them,” he said.

Go did not reveal the exact date of the President’s visit to Jolo.

Meanwhile, Go said there is no need to declare martial law in Jolo or Sulu since there is Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“Last option na po ang martial law (Martial law should be the last option),” he said.

Go said the provisions in the Anti-Terrorism Act should be used to clamp down on terrorist groups which continue to sow violence in the country. (Armando Fenequito Jr.)

