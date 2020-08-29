Korean arrested for beating up Pinay girlfriend

A Korean national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly beating up his Filipina girlfriend several times at their condominium unit in Manila.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Officer-In-Charge Director Eric Distor identified the arrested Korean as Kang Min Seok. He is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9262, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2002

Distor said the Korean was arrested by operatives of the NBI’s International Operations Division (NBI-IOD) at his condominium unit in Manila last Aug. 23.

The NBI said in a statement the bureau acted on the complaint of his girlfriend who has been living with the Korean.

“Complainant was subjected to medical examination and results indicated hematoma on the left lateral eyelid, abrasions on the left forehead, multiple purplish contusions on the left and right forearms and both knees, and lacerations on the ventral right hand and ventral left wrist,” the NBI said.

The NBI said the complainant recounted that the Korean has “subjected her to physical, psychological, and economic abuse in the course of their relationship.”

The woman complained her boyfriend of having insatiable appetite for sexual activity which led him to “obtain the services of women engaged in paid sexual services.”

“There were times, however, that she could no longer take that set up so it would lead to arguments and eventually, physical altercation,” the NBI said.

“Subject also required the complainant to join him in his use of illicit drugs which she acceded to so as not to cause further arguments,” it added. (Jeffrey Damicog)

