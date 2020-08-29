LeBron, other NBA, MLB stars mourn passing of Marvel’s hero

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

American actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, succumbed to colon cancer Friday (Saturday, Manila time) after privately battling with the disease for four years.

Boseman is widely known for portraying Marvel’s hero of Wakanda – the Black Panther – a film that reached major milestones and spoke volumes about racial, ethnic and gender representations.

But before Boseman became King T’Challa, he also starred in different films based on real-life historical icons such as “42,” “Get on Up,” and “Thurgood Marshall.”

In the 2013 biographical sports film “42,” Boseman portrayed the character of baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to suit up in the Major League Baseball.

Boseman passed away on the same day of MLB’s annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.

Aside from his colleagues in the entertainment industry, the sporting world is also in grief with the passing of Boseman.

Players from the MLB, NBA and NFL and the league themselves, among others, honored the late Boseman in various social media posts.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come,” the MLB said in a statement on Twitter.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen recalled his first meeting with Boseman during the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh.

“Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, ‘I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.’ That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed,” McCutchen wrote.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, formerly Brooklyn Dodgers, also paid tribute to Boseman: From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman.

From one King to another, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the NBA players who honored Boseman via Instagram.

“Rest in Paradise King,” James wrote with a crown emoji and the hashtags #TheHellWith2020 and #FCancer.

Boseman had a huge following and deep connection in the NBA, one of which as a fellow judge during the 2018 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest.

The Black Panther star made a lasting connection with Pacers guard Victor Oladipo after assisting him during the contest. “ Smh it’s just to much going on right now…” Oladipo tweeted.

Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, JR Smith, to name a few, also posted their sentiments on their respective social media accounts.

Several sports media outlets and players dug up a photo Boseman and late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who perished last January, along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a tragic helicopter crash.

Boseman contributed to a tribute video dedicated to Bryant and spoke of the legacy and impact the five-time NBA champion left to him.

“Your life has meant so much to so many people,” Boseman said in the video. “I can’t even put into words how much cause I didn’t even know; I didn’t know how much it meant. I knew I loved Kobe, but I didn’t know I loved him as much as I did.”

In the NFL, the Cleveland Browns remembered Boseman for his role as fictional character Vontae Mack in sports films “Draft Day” while the Denver Brocos looked back on his Floyd Little portrayal in “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.”

“You played Floyd Little in The Express like all your roles — with grace and passion,” the Broncos said.

Fellow actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in the WWE, also extended his sentiments to Boseman and his family.

“Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother,” Johnson said. “Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”

Boseman’s death was confirmed through a statement on the actor’s social media accounts.

He passed away at his home with his wife and family by his side after being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, the statement read.

