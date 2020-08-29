Pinay golfer grabs one shot lead in Japan with a 69

By Waylon Galvez

Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso carded a three-under par 69 to grab the lead halfway through the Japan LPGA Nitori Ladies golf tournament Friday at the Otaru Country Golf Club in Hokkaido, Japan.

Saso, gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games – both in the individual and team events – had a bogey-free round highlighted with three birdies in Day 2 of the 72-hole tournament.

Fresh from her maiden win in the rich Japan circuit by topping the NEC Karuizawa Tournament two weeks ago, Saso is currently eight-under 136 after she fired a 67 in the opening round, where local bet Satsuki Oshiro led with a 65.

Oshiro, however, dropped to joint 10th spot at 141 following a 76 after she bogeyed the first three holes.

Hikaru Yoshimoto, who birdied three of the first four at the back, shot a 68 and is a shot behind Saso at 137, while Seira Ori, who also finished wit a 69, is at solo third at 138.

Amateur players Hinano Muguruma and Sae Ogura also shot similar 69 and are tied at 139 with Sakura Koiwai, Mayu Hamada and Shina Kanazawa, and Taiwanese Tsai Pei-Ying.

