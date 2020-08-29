Red-hot Saso fires 68, keeps lead in Japan LPGA

Rookie Yuka Saso put on a solid start and produced four-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Japan LPGA Nitori Ladies tournament in Hokkaido, Japan.

Saso highlighted her torrid start by birdying the last three holes on the frontnine for a three-day aggregate of 204 at the Otaru Country Golf Club.

Saso, who had five birdies in the first 9 holes, has to stay focused and calm in Sunday’s last 18 holes if she is to win her second title in three starts after a new rival emerged in Sakura Koiwai.

The Japanese banked heavily on a late surge to turn in a 66 for a 205 total.

Four shots off Saso were Hinano Muguruma and Hikaru Yoshimoto.

The double gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games made heads turns two weeks ago after topping the NEC Karuizawa in Kitasaku-gun in only her second tournament since turning pro early this year.

Saso’s first birdie came on hole No. 2 although it was negated by a bogey on the fourth hole.

But the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese went on to birdie the fifth, 7th, 8th and 9th holes – thanks to her superb touch inside the greens and booming iron shots.

