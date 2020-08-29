Singer Jose Mari Chan in NBA 2K

By JONAS TERRADO

The anticipation of the so-called “ber” months is always the time for memes of singer Jose Mari Chan to come out.

But a video game modder took the jokes to a different level recently by showing an animated version of Chan as a playable character in NBA 2K.

An 18-second video posted by a person using the name Shady00018 showed Chan warming up for an NBA 2K game while his famous Christmas song “Christmas in our Hearts” is being played.

“Luh, stretching na siya guys! #JoseMariChan” Shady00018 said in his caption.

The video which was posted Friday morning has since garnered close to 400 comments and more than 12,000 shares on Facebook.

Modders like Shady00018 have the ability to make some changes in the popular basketball video game, using downloadable programs that can access NBA2K files.

It has allowed them to create mods like a 2K version of the PBA, UAAP, NCAA and Chan, whose songs are expected to be played in public places despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

