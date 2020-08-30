2 female NPA rebels surrender

ILOILO CITY — After participating in two consecutive clashes with the 12th Infantry Battalion (12IB) of the Philippine Army in Iloilo province, two female New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered.

Captain Cenon Pancito III, spokesperson of the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), only identified the rebels by the aliases of “Alexa” and “JL”.

Both Alexa and JL surrendered at 12IB’s headquarters in Calinog town Saturday with the help of a village councilor.

Pancito said the duo admitted to authorities they were part of the group that engaged 12IB soldiers in encounters in neighboring Janiuay town last Wednesday and Friday.

Both former female rebels, who were under the Baloy platoon of NPA’s Central Front Committee in Panay Island, said their former comrades left them Friday when they scampered for safety during the firefight.

Government troops were in the area after receiving information that NPA rebels are again moving around trying to extort local residents.

The commander of the 3ID Major General Eric Vinoya slammed the latest extortion activity, especially during the pandemic.

“They are trying to aggravate the burden of the people by extorting hard-earned money and even rice supply,” Vinoya said. (Tara Yap)

