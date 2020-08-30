5 drug suspects yield P200K shabu inside Manila cemetery

Five alleged drug suspects were caught with nearly P200,000 worth of shabu inside the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday night, the Manila Police District (MPD) said.

Police identified the suspects as Miguel “Miko” de Guzman, 29; Romelyn “Danica” Somo, 25; Anna May Zapata, 37; Rebecca “Vicky” Payuyo, 56; and Veronica “Alko” Sarmiento, 43.

The suspects are residents of Manila except for Payuyo who is from Caloocan City.

Police Station 3 Drug Enforcement Unit said they received a phone call from their confidential informant about an ongoing drug transaction of a group on 29th St. of the cemetery.

Around 11: 40 p.m., policemen were dispatched to the area and found the suspects transacting for illegal drugs.

Seized from them were seven plastic sachets containing a total of 25 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P170,000, according to the MPD.

The five suspects are now under police custody. (Jel Santos)

