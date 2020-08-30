Employers reminded on Nat’l Heroes Day pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has reminded employers in the private sector to observe the applicable rules in the computation of wages for workers on duty on regular holiday National Heroes Day on Aug. 31.

In Labor Advisory No. 27-2020 dated Aug. 19, the Labor department mandated employers to implement the following pay rules on that day:

— Employees who did not work on said holiday shall be paid 100 percent of their salary.

— Those who worked shall be paid 200 percent of their regular salary for the first eight hours.

— If the employees worked overtime (work done in excess of eight hours), they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

— Those who worked on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent.

— Workers who rendered overtime work on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day.

The DoLE has allowed employers to defer the payment of the holiday pay on Aug. 31 until the present health emergency situation on COVID-19 pandemic has been abated.

It added that establishments that have totally closed or ceased operation during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of holiday pay imposed by the advisory.

President Duterte issued Proclamation No. 845 on Nov. 15, 2019 declaring Aug. 31 as a regular holiday.(Leslie Aquino)

