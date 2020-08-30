Make your sufferings meritorious

BY FR. BEL R. SAN LUIS, SVD

ONE morning, a husband had a bitter quarrel with his wife. To cool off, the husband went to attend Mass. On returning, he saw his wife cooking. He went to her quietly and from behind suddenly lifted her.

Startled, the wife yelled, “Hey, why did you do that? You’ve just come from the church! Did the priest tell you to be romantic?” “No! He told me to carry my cross!” he replied.

It could be the other way around but the husband is heavier!

* * *

The subject of this 22nd Sunday’s gospel is about carrying one’s cross. Jesus tells his disciples that if you want to be his disciple, you must carry your cross daily and follow him. He said further, “The Son of God, will have to suffer grievously and be put to death” (Mt 16:21), something which Peter could not comprehend.

In the words of an existentialist philosopher, “Suffering is not a problem to be solved but a mystery to be lived.”

* * *

The phenomenon of COVID-19 that we are encountering today manifests the stark reality of suffering and death. Then there are the bodily, mental, emotional, and psychological sufferings like sicknesses, depression, the drudgery of work, unjust treatment, and financial crisis.

A dejected man says to his friend, “I’m a walking economy.” “How come?” asks his friend. “My hairline is in recession, my stomach is in a state of inflation, and both of these are putting me in depression!”

* * *

Jesus says, “To become my follower, you must carry your own cross” (verse 24). Carrying our cross, however, does not mean masochism or fatalism.

It does not mean that you just accept your fate, not doing anything about it. For instance, if you can prevent sicknesses by avoiding an unhealthy lifestyle like smoking, drinking in excess, or eating cholesterol-rich food, then by all means, do it.

* * *

During this COVID-19 pandemic, carrying the cross could well be following the health restrictions like wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and practicing social distancing.

Medical experts can eradicate suffering and unexpected deaths caused by the deadly coronavirus if they will finally discover the much-needed drug or vaccine.

* * *

The Greek Stoics’ answer to sufferings is: Forbearance or patience; just bear your pains. But the Christian response is: Don’t just bear them but OFFER them in union with the sufferings of Christ, thus making them redemptive, meritorious, and not wasted.

* * *

And if the suffering is inevitable or beyond human cure, caused, for instance, by the devastating natural calamities or advanced sickness and the deadly coronavirus, remember the serenity prayer of the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr: “God, grant me the COURAGE to change the things I can change; the SERENITY to accept the things I cannot change, and the WISDOM to know the difference between the two.”

* * *

ASK YOURSELF: Am I doing something to help remedy or alleviate the pain and sufferings of the people around me like donating blood to the Red Cross, visiting the sick (if it’s possible this time), or praying for them? Do I cause the sufferings of my family, co-workers, neighbors, and others by my bad traits and behavior?

Remember what St. James, the apostle, wrote: “Faith without works is dead.”

* * *

SUPPORT SEMINARIANS. Applying the words of St. James on “faith in action,” how about helping our seminarians in their studies for the new school year? Share an amount or sponsor a seminarian’s schooling for a year.

Seminarians are very important in the Church. Without them, we cannot have priests, bishops, and popes. They all start as seminarians.

* * *

* * *

