Palace vows transparency on Duterte’s health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

Malacañang reassured the public that President Duterte will inform them of any serious illness as mandated by the Constitution, saying that the Chief Executive is healthy and that his critics should wait until 2022.

In a radio interview, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said he does not understand why people are wishing the President ill but said they cannot do anything but to just wait.

“Hindi ko po maintindihan, talagang mayroon lang talagang mga nagdadasal at hindi talaga makapaghintay sa 2022,” he said.

“Pero ang masamang balita mag-aantay pa rin sila, atat na atat na sila pero mabibigo sila,” he added.

President Duterte’s health condition returned to the spotlight after he mentioned in his latest public address last he was advised to stop drinking as his Barrett’s esophagus was already nearing Stage I cancer.

Roque reiterated in the same radio interview that the said assessment was made before Duterte became president.

He told the public that there was nothing to worry about as the President is not hiding anything.

“Hindi nga lang po forthright eh, completely transparent naman po ang Presidente, siya na nga ang nagsasabi kung ano iyong mga karamdaman niya eh,” he said.

“Wala namang nagtatago, lahat po nanggagaling sa bibig ng Presidente,” he added.

According to the Palace official, Duterte is healthy for his age.

“He is 75 years old, he is as healthy as anyone can be,” Roque said. (Argyll Geducos)

comments