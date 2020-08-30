Rookie Pinay golfer pockets P16.5 million after winning 2nd title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This Fil-Japanese rookie is amazing.

Yuka Saso proved her title win two weeks ago was no fluke as she ruled the Japan LPGA Nitori Ladies golf tournament title by two strokes Sunday at the Otaru Country Golf Club in Hokkaido, Japan.

Displaying nerves of steel and brute strength off the tee, Saso carded a one-under par 71 which proved big enough to repel the determined challenge of his rivals and enhance her status as the newest toast of the tour.

Despite a double bogey on the second hole that saw her lose her overnight one shot lead to Sakura Koiwai, the double gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games recovered quickly, birdying four of the next seven holes to regain the lead.

Saso finished tournament at 13-under 275, while Koiwai totaled 277, followed by Mikashima Kana, Yu Hamada and Lee Chihime of South Korea at 285, who were tied for third to fifth.

For her feat this time, the 19-year-old Saso collected P16.5 million.

Early this month, the tour rookie won the NEC Karuizawa Tournament.

Both Saso and Koiwai bogeyed the 11th and 15th holes but the country’s rising star upped her lead to thrww when the Japanese bogeyed the 16th.

But a birdie by Koiwai on the 17th trimmed Saso’s lead to two strokes.

Saso, however, refused to be intimidated as she made a routine par to seal the deal. (WAYLON GALVEZ)

comments