DILG: Wearing of face masks, face shields mandatory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CHITO CHAVEZ

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday reminded everybody that wearing face masks in commercial establishments and public transport is now mandatory in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya reiterated this to avoid confusion that wearing face masks in commercial firms will suffice.

He emphasized that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has required the public to wear face masks and face shields inside public transport and commercial establishments.

On Aug. 21, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that wearing of face shields aside from face masks is mandatory in enclosed places like shopping malls.

Before the latest IATF ruling, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that face shields are only required in public transport.

“That statement has been superseded by events,’’ Malaya said.

Malaya noted that this is to clarify that wearing face shields and face masks are only required in public transports even after the IATF extended this ruling to the commercial establishments.

He explained that Año’s statement regarding the wearing of face shields only in public transport was made two weeks ago.

Although not mandatory in all public places, Año stressed that wearing face masks and face shields provides better protection against the virus.

comments