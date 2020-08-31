Duterte: We’ll fight hard to end conflict in South

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

President Duterte is willing to talk about peace in Mindanao but he’s also willing to wage an all-out war in the hope of putting an end to decades-old conflict in the South.

This he said as he appealed to Sulu Governor Sakur Tan to help him and the government’s effort in order to bring peace in the island which was rocked by two massive explosions in Jolo, Sulu exactly a week ago that killed 15 people.

In his speech during his visit to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Headquarters in Jolo, Duterte appealed to Tan to lend a hand in talking about peace in the island.

“Why don’t you try to help me within the next few months just to talk about peace? It need not really be a – an arrangement, just talk about peace,” he said in his speech on Sunday that was aired Monday morning.

“I address you because ikaw ‘yung nirerespeto ko. You have a colorful life. Kung sa patay dapat patay ka na sa dinaanan mo sa buhay,” he added.

Duterte said it was really up to leaders to try to bring peace in the country.

“It is [an] impossible dream. It is an unreachable star. But it behooves upon us, tayong mga leaders, even to try and even to talk as we wage war,” he said.

However, Duterte said that he was willing to fight until the end if it would mean putting an end to the war in Mindanao.

“If we cannot really agree, then we fight and we fight hard hanggang magkaubusan na. Maybe by that time, kung ubos na ang lahat, wala ng giyera,” he said.

According to the President, he has no problem with insurgents’ mission “for the greater glory of Allah but said soldiers also have mission to crush the insurgents.

“In the meantime, we fight. Sa ngayon, I cannot offer anything because I have also my mandate. I do not only order, I impose duties na gawin ninyo ito,” Duterte said.

“But if in God’s time, maybe, ‘kailan ‘yon?’ we will have a time to talk and to ponder about peace at ‘yung mga anak ninyo,” he added.

SOLDIERS HONORED

In his speech, Duterte honored the eight soldiers and a police officer who died during the blasts that were orchestrated by two suicide bombers. He said that the incident will only further strengthen the government’s resolve to crush the lawless elements behind the attack.

He likewise reiterated that the country should not be complacent even if everyone is busy facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, our entire nation is dealing with the global health crisis yet enemies of the state will still find the energy to perpetuate the acts of violence and terrorism,” Duterte said.

“This unfortunate incident is only one of the countless incidents that proved that we should never be complacent when it comes to terrorism,” he added.

President Duterte assured the soldiers of his support as their duties become even more complicated with protecting the country from lawless elements and helping in the fight against the pandemic.

“Now more than ever our nation needs our Armed Forces to ensure that these terrorists will never succeed in their pointless goals,” he said.

“Bilang isang Pilipino ibibigay ko sa inyo ang lahat ng suporta na kailangan ninyo para matupad ang inyong misyon dito sa Jolo. I commit myself to work with you my dear troops to ensure that these terrorists will have no future in this country.”

“I know that the ongoing pandemic has not only made your responsibilities even more complicated and more hardships yet in the spirit of selflessness you remain strong in your mission for the Filipino people. Because of this, I am humbled by your commitment, inspired by your patriotism and grateful for continued support,” he continued.

