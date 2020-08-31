Local promoters willing to come together for Filipino boxers

By Waylon Galvez

In order for local professional boxing to get up from the jolt of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, promoters need to work as one if they are to help Filipino boxers.

Manila-based Elorde Boxing Promotions and Cebu’s Omega Boxing Promotions – two of the biggest outfits in the country – have signified interest in co-promoting fights.

“Puwede naman yun, actually ginagawa naman ito even before,” Liza Elorde told Tempo in a phone interview Monday. “Kami naman ang gusto naming is to help the boxers.”

“Also, we want to continue yung legacy ni daddy,” she added, referring to legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde as they help 20 boxers and a few trainers on their stable who are affected by the lockdown.

Julius Erving Junco, the head trainer of the Omega Boxing Promotions, shares the same sentiments about having their boxers from Cebu fight their counterparts from Manila in a co-promoted event.

With that, he said, the promotions would be able to help the boxers financially.

“Possible naman na mangyari yun. Malaking bagay na naibalik na ang boxing, puwede na mag-training at puwede na din mag-hold ng event,” said Junco, adding that his boss, Pio Paulo Castillo III, is passionate in helping the boxers particularly in this pandemic period.

Through the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Health (DOH) the sports of boxing, Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA are now allowed under strict health protocols.

Elorde, however, said that one of the things that she would suggest to GAB, led by chairman Baham Mitra, is to increase the number of fights to 10, instead of the JAO approved five.

“Hopefully madagdagan sana, kasi kung five kawawa naman yung ibang boxers,” said Elorde, pointing to the expenses the promoters need to shoulder from hotels to swab testing of all the boxers and trainers, as well as officials.

As for Omega, Junco said they hope to kick things off next month with five fights, which originally set June 30 but Cebu reverted to Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) that forced them to postpone the event.

“Actually ready na kami at that time, pero nag ECQ,” he said. “Now ang status is General Community Quarantine, and we’re hoping that by next week MGCQ na kami and pwede na kami maka-start.”

Junco said the idea is for Omega Promotions to hold a boxing event in a ‘bubble’ where the persons involved would enter after a 14-day quarantine, and once inside the venue, swab testing will be performed before training begins leading up to the fight night.

