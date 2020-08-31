Mayors push for 30-day GCQ extension in NCR

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY GABRIELA BARON

Metro Manila Council (MMC) Chairman and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Metro Manila mayors have recommended a 30-day extension of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in the National Capital Region.

In an interview over DZBB on Monday, Olivarez said the metro mayors met with some Cabinet members Sunday night and agreed to keep the GCQ status in the metropolis.

“Pinagkaisahan po ng mga mayor na irerekomenda sa IATF na i-maintain po yung GCQ starting September 1. Pinag-uusapan po hindi 15 days, kundi 30 days,” Olivarez added.

The basis of their recommendation is to balance health and economy.

“Ang pinagbasehan po nyan yung pagbubukas natin ng ekonomiya na dahan-dahan, na hindi pwedeng i-compromise ang ating health protocol… hirap na hirap na po ang ating kababayan,” Olivarez said.

Localized or granular lockdowns would also be enforced in areas where there are clusters of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

Olivarez also said they are eyeing the implementation of a shortened curfew, which will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classification of Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Monday night.

comments