PBA losses will mount if season is cancelled

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas said cancelling the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have massive financial implications for the league and its teams.

The league is currently in the process of trying to resume the season in mid-October after teams have started holding practices under strict health protocols.

But Vargas is also not ruling out the prospect that the season which was suspended after just one game last March will be scrapped altogether.

“We do have a timetable, and if we cannot get this off the ground and start playing then yes, we have considered scrapping Season 45,” Vargas said.

The representative of TNT KaTropa, however, said that a cancellation will mean severe consequences for the PBA.

“That would be a severe financial drain on the teams and the PBA itself, kaya we’re trying very hard not to do that,” he said.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said in June that the league is losing at least P30 million per month in revenue with the suspension of games.

The PBA is exploring the prospect of implementing a bubble setup if the season can resume.

The Smart Araneta Coliseum, Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Clark, Subic and El Nido, Palawan are being eyed as possible bubble sites.

Also expressing interest to host a PBA bubble is Dubai, but that could be too risky for the league on both the financial and health aspect.

